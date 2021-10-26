Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 52,675 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 69,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,415,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 112,795 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTVE opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

