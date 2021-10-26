HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.41.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $241.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.29. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

