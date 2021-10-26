Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

