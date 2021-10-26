Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 689 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $132.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.51. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

