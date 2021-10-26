Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

BGY opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

