Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 4,551 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 514,349 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

