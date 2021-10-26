$60.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce sales of $60.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.90 million and the lowest is $60.69 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $237.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $384,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,809 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.54. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

