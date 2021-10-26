Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.