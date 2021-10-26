Bank of Montreal Can Sells 372 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $11,800,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 35.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TR opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

In other Tootsie Roll Industries news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

