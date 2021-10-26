Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 188,254 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 391.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 93.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,592 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $5,889,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $1,883,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,976,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,647 and sold 1,670,148 shares valued at $19,553,674. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

