Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 88,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $255.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.39 and a twelve month high of $256.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

