Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $558.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

