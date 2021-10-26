DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of DHT worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 2.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DHT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 13.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 6.0% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.