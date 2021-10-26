Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,768 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRTX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.92. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,246. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

