MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.15% of MVB Financial worth $25,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MVB Financial by 137.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MVB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in MVB Financial by 147.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MVB Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.