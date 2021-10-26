Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Evolus worth $26,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Evolus by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $125,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $440.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

