BlackRock Inc. Buys 88,961 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $26,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $10,351,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 181,201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 1,150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 159,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LX. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LX opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

