267,902 Shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 267,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of TRIL opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

