Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 443.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 51,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 173,310 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $921.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. Analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,045. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

