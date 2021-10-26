Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCT stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.