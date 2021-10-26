Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of MiX Telematics worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at $529,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at $393,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MIXT opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

