Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given New $53.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASPN. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

