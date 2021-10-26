Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE opened at $228.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $230.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

