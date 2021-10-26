PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,517 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,681 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.