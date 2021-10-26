Paramount Group (PGRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paramount Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.45. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

