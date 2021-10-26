Extreme Networks (EXTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.130-$0.200 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.50 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extreme Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Extreme Networks worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

