DCP Midstream (DCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DCP Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.