Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

