BlackRock Inc. Has $27.50 Million Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $27,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $3,441,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BLBD stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $538.64 million, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.28. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

