BlackRock Inc. Has $28.75 Million Stock Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.14% of The Duckhorn Portfolio worth $28,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487 over the last three months.

NYSE NAPA opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

