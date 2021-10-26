iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 1,565.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 970,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $28,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 751,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 61,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 473,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,163,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,816,000.

BATS ECH opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

