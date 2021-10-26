Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $768.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

