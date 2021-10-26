Deutsche Bank AG Has $445,000 Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Camden National worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camden National by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Camden National by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its stake in Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $730.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

