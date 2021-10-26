Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Acquires 312,500 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

