CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Angela C. Williams Sells 38,535 Shares

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CSX stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $36.06.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
