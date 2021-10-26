AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Sells $2,155,989.80 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,821.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,844.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,626.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,541.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

