Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,297. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KROS opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $942.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.