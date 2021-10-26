Insider Buying: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Buys 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $836.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

