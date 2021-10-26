Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.