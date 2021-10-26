Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,481.50

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,481.50 ($19.36) and last traded at GBX 1,480.72 ($19.35), with a volume of 384460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,460 ($19.07).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,382.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,294.62. The company has a market cap of £20.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

