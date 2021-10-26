Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

INCY opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Incyte has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 38.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

