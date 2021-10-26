Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Incyte stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

