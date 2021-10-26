Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 136,084 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

