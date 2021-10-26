Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 147.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 31.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 400.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after buying an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. Semtech has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.