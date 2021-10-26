10,710 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

