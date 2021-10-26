Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $850,000 Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 529.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,453 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000.

GGPIU opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

