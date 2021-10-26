VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Stake Raised by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 249.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

