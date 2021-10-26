Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Anterix were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,358,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 317.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 128,402 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

