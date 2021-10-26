Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 9,687 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,598.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,627,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $126.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

