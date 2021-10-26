Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Sports Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKIC stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

